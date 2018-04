A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows Kim Jong-un (C), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, at a grand banquet to welcome a Chinese art troupe headed by Song Tao, head of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 14, 2018 (issued 15 Apr. 15, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows Kim Jong-un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, meeting with Song Tao, head of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China who is on a visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea leading a Chinese art troupe on Apr. 14, 2018 (issued Apr. 15, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea's leader expressed his desire to strengthen ties with China during a ballet performance by a Chinese troupe in Pyongyang, North Korean state news agency KCNA reported Tuesday.

On Monday, Kim Jong-un watched the Chinese artists perform "Red Women Company" along with his wife, Ri Sol-ju.