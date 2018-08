An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Aug. 17, 2018 shows Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the Korean People's Army, as he provided field guidance to hot spring area in Yangdok County, South Phyongan Province, Pyongyang, North Korea. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Aug. 17, 2018 shows Kim Jong Un (L), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the Korean People's Army, as he inspects with his wife Ri Sol Ju (not pictured) the construction site of the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist area, South Phyongan Province, Pyongyang, North Korea. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

For a second time in less than a week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un criticized international sanctions on his country, state media reported Sunday.

"The hostile forces' persistent sanctions and obstructive moves come as a serious setback to the advance of our socialism," Kim Jong-un said during the inspection of a reconstruction project in the Samjiyon district, where his late father and former leader, Kim Jong-il, was born.