North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) gestures to spectators as he boards a train to begin a two-day journey back to North Korea, at the Dong Dang railway station in Dong Dang, Vietnam, 02 March 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/BUI DOAN TAN VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Authorities stand guard next to the train of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as the leader prepares to make the two-day journey back to North Korea, at the Dong Dang railway station in Dong Dang, Vietnam, 02 March 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/BUI DOAN TAN VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the Limousine carrying the North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un upon arrival at home, after successfully wrapping up his official goodwill visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 04 March 2019. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un waving to the crowd of welcomers upon arrival at home, after successfully wrapping up his official goodwill visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 04 March 2019. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The North Korean media reported Tuesday on the return to Pyongyang of the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, after "successfully" concluding his first official state visit to Vietnam and holding his second summit with US President Donald Trump in Hanoi.

The "Supreme Leader" arrived at the Pyongyang train station at 3 am local time Tuesday (18.00 GMT Monday), where he was received by several high officials of the regime and by an honor guard of the North Korean Army, according to the state news agency KCNA.