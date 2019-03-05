The North Korean media reported Tuesday on the return to Pyongyang of the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, after "successfully" concluding his first official state visit to Vietnam and holding his second summit with US President Donald Trump in Hanoi.
The "Supreme Leader" arrived at the Pyongyang train station at 3 am local time Tuesday (18.00 GMT Monday), where he was received by several high officials of the regime and by an honor guard of the North Korean Army, according to the state news agency KCNA.