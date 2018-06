A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) laughing with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during their meeting in Dalian, China, May 8, 2018 (issued May 9, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during their meeting in Dalian, China, May 8, 2018 (issued May 9, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) talking with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during their meeting in Dalian, China, May 8, 2018 (issued May 9, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The leader of North Korea arrived Tuesday in Beijing where he is to brief his Chinese counterpart over two days on the results of his historic meeting with the president of the United States, Xinhua news agency reported.

This marks Kim Jong-un's third visit to China since March, when he made his first trip abroad since taking office in 2011. It is also the first time a visit of the North Korean leader has not been carried out in secret.