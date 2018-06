North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is driven in car with flags flying as the motorcade heads out of Singapore Airport after he touched down in Singapore, Jun.10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The North Korean leader arrived in Singapore on Sunday, two days ahead of a historic summit with the president of the United States.

Kim Jong-un landed at Changi airport shortly before 3.00 pm, according to Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.