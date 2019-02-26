epa07397882 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves as he arrives in Dong Dang ahead of the second US-North Korea summit in Don Dang, Vietnam, 26 February 2019. The second meeting of the US President and the North Korean leader, running from 27 to 28 February 2019, focuses on furthering steps towards achieving peace and complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. EPA/WALLACE WOON

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday arrived in Vietnam, surrounded by a huge security system, where he will hold his second summit with US president Donald Trump from Wednesday

The armored train in which Kim has traveled from Pyongyang crossed the border that separates China from Vietnam shortly after 8.00 local time (1.00 GMT) and then stopped at the Dong Dang railway station, some 136 kilometers from Hanoi, where the North Korean leader got into a car to travel to Hanoi, the place of the summit.