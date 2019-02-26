North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday arrived in Vietnam, surrounded by a huge security system, where he will hold his second summit with US president Donald Trump from Wednesday
The armored train in which Kim has traveled from Pyongyang crossed the border that separates China from Vietnam shortly after 8.00 local time (1.00 GMT) and then stopped at the Dong Dang railway station, some 136 kilometers from Hanoi, where the North Korean leader got into a car to travel to Hanoi, the place of the summit.