North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) arrives for a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Mar 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/MANAN VATSYAYANA / POOL

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un (R) and Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong (L) attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Mar 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/MANAN VATSYAYANA / POOL

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un (L) and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong (R) shake hands before a bilateral between the two leaders at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Mar 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOEL CELIS / POOL

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un attends a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Mar 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/MANAN VATSYAYANA / POOL

The leader of North Korea began his two-day state visit to Vietnam on Friday following his summit with the president of the United States.

Kim Jong-un's summit with Donald Trump ended abruptly ahead of schedule without the signing of any agreements or a joint declaration.