A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 29 December 2019 shows officials attending the Third Enlarged Meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea. EFE-EPA FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 29 December 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presiding over the Third Enlarged Meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea. EFE-EPA FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea’s leader urged his central committee to consolidate "sovereignty and security" in the second session of an important plenary that could be key to the disarmament dialogue with the United States, according to Monday state media reports.

Kim Jong-un led Sunday the second day of the current Central Committee of the Workers' Party’s fifth meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, state broadcaster Korean Central News Agency said. EFE-EPA