North Korean leader Kim Jong-un criticized international sanctions against the country during a visit to an under-construction tourist complex, state media reported Friday.

Kim Jong-un denounced the sanctions in a meeting with construction workers in the Wonsan-Kalma tourist area, along the eastern coast of the Asian country, lashing out at "hostile forces trying to stifle the Korean people through brigandish sanctions and blockade."