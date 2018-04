South Korean soldiers remove barricades set up on a road leading to Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The motorcade carrying South Korean President Moon Jae-in drives the through street on the way to the Military Demarcation Line, before the Inter-Korea summit in Seoul, South Korea, 27 April. 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The North Korean leader on Friday crossed the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas to hold a historic summit with the South Korean President to discuss the possible denuclearization of his regime.

It is a historic gesture that makes Kim Jong-un the first North Korean leader to step on South Korean soil since the end of the war between the two Koreas in 1953, a conflict that ended with a ceasefire but not a peace treaty.