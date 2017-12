A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, on 30 November 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) looking at the launch of the newly developed inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-15 from an undisclosed location in North Korea, 29 November 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, on 30 November 2017 of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un giving an order to test-fire the newly developed inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 on at an undisclosed location in North Korea, 28 November 2017. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea's leader made relatively low public appearances in 2017 since he assumed power in 2011 and about 30 percent less than the year 2016.

Kim Jong-un conducted 94 of the inspections that are often conducted by Juche regime leaders in factories, farms, or military facilities and are widely publicized by the state media.