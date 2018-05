A handout photo made available by the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House) shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2-L) speaking with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) during their summit at Tongilgak on the northern side of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, 26 May 2018. Next to Moon is South Korea's National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon. To Kim Jong-un's right is Kim Yong-chol, a vice chairman of the central committee of the Workers' Party Korea and head of the North's United Front Department handling inter-Korean relations. EPA-EFE/CHEONG WA DAE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House) shows South Korean President Moon Jae-In (L) being welcomed by North Korean special envoy Kim Yo-jong (C), the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, prior to a second summit in the North Korean side of the demilitarized zone, 26 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEONG WA DAE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House) shows South Korean President Moon Jae-In (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) shaking hands prior to their second summit in the North Korean side of the demilitarised zone, 26 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEONG WA DAE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House) shows South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) hugging each other after their second summit in the North Korean side of the demilitarized zone, 26 May 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEONG WA DAE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

North Korea's leader expressed his "unshakable will" to meet with the President of the United States during the surprise summit he held Saturday with the South Korean president, the North Korean state news agency KCNA announced Sunday.

Kim Jong-un conveyed this position to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, with whom he also agreed to hold another high-level inter-Korean meeting on June 1, during the unannounced summit they held in Panmunjom, on the militarized border between the two countries.