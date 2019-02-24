A policeman walks past a big board featuring the upcoming second summit between the US and North Korea, at the summit's international media center in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 23, 2019. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left Pyongyang by train for Hanoi, North Korean state media reported Sunday morning, in its first official acknowledgment of the closely watched two-day summit meeting with President Trump, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to EFE.

The meeting in the Vietnamese capital, which follows a historic first summit between the two leaders in Singapore in June last year, is set to take place on Feb. 27 and 28. President Trump announced the plans on Twitter three weeks ago, and Vietnam's Foreign Ministry has officially confirmed the meeting.