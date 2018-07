A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) together with his wife Ri Sol-ju (2-L) inspecting products at Sinuiju Cosmetics Factory in North Pyongan, North Korea, Jun. 30, 2018 (issued Jul. 1, 2018). EFE/EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea's leader continued to focus on strengthening economic ties with Beijing as he paid his second visit to the border with China in quick succession, official news agency KCNA reported on Sunday.

Kim Jong-un visited a cosmetics factory situated in Sinuiju, capital of the North Pyongan province, situated on the south bank of the Yalu River, which marks the border between the two countries.