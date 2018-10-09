North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Pope Francis to Pyongyang, South Korea's presidential office said Tuesday, in a new diplomatic outreach by the repressive regime as it negotiates a nuclear-disarmament deal with Washington, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.
A papal visit to Pyongyang risks courting controversy for the Vatican, which recently signed a contentious agreement with China on the appointment of bishops in the world's most populous country. North Korea has among the world's worst human-rights records and operates a network of political prison camps where survivors have said they were subjected to torture, forced labor and starvation.