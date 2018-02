Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom speaks at a news briefing at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

Kim Yong-nam (2-L), president of North Korea's Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, and Kim Yo-jong (C), the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrive for a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) shakes hands with Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, ahead of a meeting at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

The North Korean leader has invited the South Korean president to Pyongyang for a meeting, a spokesperson for the South Korean presidential office said on Saturday.

Kim Jong-un's invitation to an inter-Korean summit was delivered to Moon Jae-in during a meeting Moon held in Seoul on Saturday with a North Korean delegation which featured Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, and the North's honorary president, Kim Yong-nam, the highest ranking official to ever visit the South.