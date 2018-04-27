North Korea's leader Friday joked with the South Korean president, holding him by the hand and taking him briefly to the northern side of the Military Demarcation Line that separates both Koreas, in a relaxed moment before the historic summit.
Meeting on the border, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that he was waiting for his turn to go to the North after Kim had come to the South at that moment, after which the North Korean leader held his counterpart by hand and took him to the northern side of the Military Demarcation Line, in a gesture that was not on the agenda, according to the South Korean presidential spokesperson.