North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) waves as he prepares to board a train to begin a two-day journey back to North Korea, at the Dong Dang railway station in Dong Dang, Vietnam, Mar. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/BUI DOAN TAN VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The leader of North Korea left the Vietnamese capital on Saturday for Pyongyang by train, after concluding a two-day state visit, following his failed summit with the President of the United States earlier in the week.

Before leaving for his country, he had visited the mausoleum of Vietnamese national hero Ho Chi Minh, with whom his grandfather Kim Il-Sung met in Hanoi in 1964, which had marked the last official visit by a North Korean leader to Vietnam.