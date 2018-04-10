View of a newly constructed bridge between the peace house and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission (NNSC) camp in the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 06 April 2018. The Inter-Korean summit will take in the truce village of Panmunjom late April. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

An undated photo released 28 March 2018 by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during a visit to China. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A picture released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un (C), enjoying the performance 'Spring Comes', given by an art troupe from South Korea, at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea, 01 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA

North Korea's leader made his first official comment on the recent diplomatic contacts between Pyongyang and the United States, as well as on the upcoming summit with the President of South Korea on April 27 at the inter-Korean border, state media reported Tuesday.

Kim Jong-un read a report on the situation on the Korean peninsula during a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Monday, in which he made a "profound analysis and appraisal" of the development of North-South relations as well as on "prospects of the DPRK-US dialogue", North Korean state agency KCNA reported.