North Korea's leader made his first official comment on the recent diplomatic contacts between Pyongyang and the United States, as well as on the upcoming summit with the President of South Korea on April 27 at the inter-Korean border, state media reported Tuesday.
Kim Jong-un read a report on the situation on the Korean peninsula during a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on Monday, in which he made a "profound analysis and appraisal" of the development of North-South relations as well as on "prospects of the DPRK-US dialogue", North Korean state agency KCNA reported.