An undated photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, on Nov. 16, 2018 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C), chairman of the State Affairs Commission and supreme commander of the Korean People's Army (KPA), inspecting the test ground of the Academy of Defence Science, at an undisclosed location, North Korea. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The North Korean leader on Monday visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, his family mausoleum, to mark the seventh death anniversary of his father Kim Jong-il, state media reported.

Kim Jong-un placed floral tributes in front of the statues of his father and his grandfather Kim Il-sung, the founder of the country, and later paid tribute to his father's embalmed body, according to KCNA.