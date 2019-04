A gardener arrange flowers beside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) logo outside the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre during the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 19, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMAD YUSNI

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and South Korean president Moon Jae-in (L) talking as they visit at the Samjiyon guesthouse in North Korea, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A Filipino government worker installs a logo at the vicinity of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings venue in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The leader of North Korea may be invited to a special South Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders' summit set to take place in Busan in November, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

The summit is scheduled to take place during Nov. 25-26 in the South Korean port city to commemorate 30 years of Seoul's ties with the 10 ASEAN member countries.