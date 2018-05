A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows Kim Jong Un (R), leader of Democratic People's Republic of Korea, during a meeting with Wang Yi (3-L), state councilor and foreign minister of the People's Republic of China, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 03, 2017. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows Kim Jong Un (L), leader of Democratic People's Republic of Korea, shaking hands with Wang Yi (R), state councilor and foreign minister of the People's Republic of China, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 03, 2017. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Pyongyang to discuss bilateral cooperation and the situation in the region following a historic inter-Korean summit last week, state media reported Friday.

During their meeting, Kim and Yi discussed bilateral cooperation "and issues of mutual concern including the direction and prospect of the development of the situation on the Korean peninsula," reported North Korean state news agency KCNA.