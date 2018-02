North Korean art performers arrive at the inter-Korea transit office to leave for North Korea, in Paju, near the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUNG YEON-JE / POOL

South Korean singer Seo Hyun (C) sings the song, 'Our Wish Is Unification,' with singers of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra during a concert by the North Korean art troupe at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Hyon Song Wol (L), a leader of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra, arrives at the inter-Korea transit office to leave for North Korea, in Paju, near the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUNG YEON-JE / POOL

North Korea's art troupe Samjiyon Orchestra performs at the Gangneung Arts Center in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 8 2018 (issued Feb. 9, 2018), ahead of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea's supreme leader met members of the Samjiyon orchestra after they returned from South Korea, where the orchestra had performed during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, and congratulated them on their success, North Korea's official news agency KCNA reported Tuesday.

Kim Jong-un had a photo session with the members of the 140-member group when they returned to Pyongyang on Monday and praised their "high artistic ability" and their ability to prepare performances in a very short time.