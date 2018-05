A handout photo made available by the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae shows South Korean President Moon Jae-In (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) prior to their second meeting in the North Korean side of the demilitarized zone in Paju, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHEONG WA DAE HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives for meeting with Belarussian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei in Minsk, Belarus, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

North Korea's leader met Russia's foreign minister on Thursday and praised his president's policy of countering the hegemony of the United States.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also invited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Russia during their meeting in Pyongyang.