Singaporeans gather in front of the Istana Presidential Palace, where North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet in Singapore, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Singaporean Police officers stand guard in front of the Istana Presidential Palace, where North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet in Singapore, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) during their meeting at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The car with flags flying carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, heads into the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C-L) and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (C-R) during their meeting at the Istana Presidential Palace in Singapore, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was received Sunday by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hours after his arrival in the city-state.

Kim is scheduled to take part in a historic summit on Tuesday with United States President Donald Trump, which will mark the first ever meeting between the heads of the two countries.