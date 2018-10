South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L), during a meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 07 October 2018. EPA-EFE/AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, 07 October 2018, after his brief trip to Pyongyang to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un earlier in the day. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) talks with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, 07 October 2018 (issued 08 October 2018). The meeting took place after Pompeo returned from his trip to Pyongyang to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un earlier in the day. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) shaking hands with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, 07 October 2018 (issued 08 October 2018). United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on a an official visit to Pyongyang to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Supreme Leader of North Korea was optimistic about holding "sooner or later" another summit with the President of the United States, after meeting with the US Secretary of State in Pyongyang on Sunday, North Korean state news agency KCNA reported Monday.

Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction over the "productive" meeting he had in Pyongyang with head of US diplomacy Mike Pompeo, to whom he explained his "proposals for solving the denuclearization issue," according to KCNA.