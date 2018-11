A general view of Sinuiju, North Korea, taken from across the Yalu River from the Chinese city of Dandong, Liaoning Province, China, 06 April 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Chinese and North Korean national flags are seen on a sign along the Yalu River where across is the North Korean town of Sinuiju in Dandong, Liaoning Province, China, 07 April 2013. EPA-EFE/FILEHOW HWEE YOUNG

A picture released by Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of North Korea's ruling Workers Party, on 04 September 2015 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) speaking to officials of a measurement instrument factory in the city of Sinuiju, North Korea, bordering China. EPA-EFE/FILE/Rodong Sinmun

The North Korean leader has given the order for the development of Sinuiju, the country's main border city with China, in what observers see as a sign of his intention to improve economic cooperation.

Kim examined in detail the Sinuiju development plan and model giving instructions on how to successfully renew the border city according to the demands of present times, reported North Korean state news agency KCNA on Friday.