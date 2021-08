A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, 10 October 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered maximum state support for the northeastern region, hit by floods over the past week due to torrential rains, state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday.

The military commission of the South Hamyong province held a meeting on Thursday to mobilizd and send construction crews to repair the infrastructure damaged by the floods. EFE