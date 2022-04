A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a national meeting and a public procession of Pyongyang citizens marking the 110th birth anniversary of the country's late founder, Kim Il Sung, at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, 15 April 2022 (issued 16 April 2022). EFE/EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a civilian parade in central Pyongyang to celebrate 110th birth anniversary of his grandfather and founder Kim Il-sung, state media reported Saturday.

The procession, which took place on Friday in central Kim Il-sung square, was also attended by three other members of the Presidium of the Politburo of the Workers' Party from the honor gallery, namely Choe Ryong-hae, Jo Jong-won and Kim Tok-hun.