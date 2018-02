Members of the North Korean marching band salute as they leave after participating in the Team Welcome Ceremonies at the Olympic Village, ahead of the start of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

North Korean people wave flags as they march with a picture of late leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

North Korean soldiers march during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

North Korea's leader Thursday presided over a military parade staged to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army, one day before the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

Kim Jong-un, along with his wife Ri Sol-ju, witnessed the parade in Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang from the balcony of the Grand People's Studies House, as shown by the state broadcaster KCTV.