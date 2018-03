South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong (R) makes a statement regarding his Mar. 07 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, beside National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon (L), at the entrance to the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) welcoming members of the South Korean delegation during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) walking with Chung Eui-yong (R), the head of the South Korean presidential National Security Office, and members of the South Korean delegation during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout photo made available by the South Korean Presidential Office Cheong Wa Dae shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (back, C) talking with members of South Korean special envoy delegation at Kobangsan Guesthouse in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has promised to stop waking up the South Korean president with fresh missile launches at night, according to a statement Friday by the presidential office in Seoul.

During a historic meeting with a South Korean delegation in Pyongyang on Monday, Kim said that owing to the North's repeated missile tests, South Korean President Moon Jae-in have been waking up at dawn to convene National Security Council meetings.