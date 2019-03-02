Seoul, 2 Mar (EFE) - The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed his willingness to intensify bilateral cooperation "in all areas," during his official visit to Vietnam, Pyongyang's official media reported Saturday.
The North Korean state news agency KCNA reports on the official state visit to Vietnam on Saturday, which started on Friday, by the "supreme leader" of the country, after Kim was holding a summit in Hanoi with US President Donald Trump, which ended abruptly and without any joint agreement.