A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un attending the First Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, North Korea Apr 11, 2019 (issued Apr 12, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presiding over an enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), at the office building of the Central Committee of the WPK in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr 9, 2019 (issued Apr 10, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was re-elected as chairman of the highest decision-making body in the country at a major parliamentary meeting during which members of the team that manages talks with the United States were also reappointed, state media reported on Friday.

As expected, Kim was re-elected as chairman of the State Affairs Commission during the first session of the new Supreme People's Assembly, the country's legislature, held on Thursday.