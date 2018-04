Kim Yo-jong (L), first vice-department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, visits the lodging of the Chinese art troupe visiting the DPRK to take part in the 31st April Spring Friendship Art Festival, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA

North Korea's leader met with a Chinese delegation accompanying an art troupe visiting Pyongyang, in the latest gesture of rapprochement between the two countries following years of tension, North Korean state media reported Sunday.

Kim met Song Tao, the head of the Communist Party of China's International Department, on Saturday, and the two exchanged "profund views on the important matters of mutual concern", the official Korean Central News Agency said.