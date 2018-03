Chung Eui-yong (C), head of the presidential National Security Office, Suh Hoon (2-L), the chief of the South's National Intelligence Service, and other delegates pose before boarding an aircraft as they leave for Pyongyang at a military airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUNG YEON-JE / POOL

(L-R) Suh Hoon, head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS); Kim Sang-gyun, deputy chief of NIS; Chung Eui-yong, the chief of the presidential National Security Office who is leading the delegation; Yun Kun-young, an official from the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae; and Chun Hae-sung, vice unification minister, all members of South Korea's envoy delegation, depart for Pyongyang from Seoul Airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received Monday a South Korean high-level delegation that is on a visit to Pyongyang to promote rapprochement on the Korean peninsula, according to the presidential office in Seoul.

This is the first time that the North Korean leader, who succeeded his father as the supreme leader in 2011, has met with representatives from South Korea, which is technically still at war with its northern neighbor.