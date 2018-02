North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (R) shakes hands with Hyon Song-wol (L), leader of the Samjiyon Orchestra, who visited South Korea to attend the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA

An undated picture released by the Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North Korean ruling Workers Party, on May 15, 2015 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (front) inspecting a fish farm under the North's Army Unit No. 810, at an undisclosed location, North Korea, accompanied by top military official Hwang Pyong-so and other senior officials. EPA-EFE/FILE/RODONG SINMUN SOUTH KOREA OUT

A picture shows South Korean Prime Minister Chung Hong-won (L) shaking hands with Hwang Pyong-so, vice chairman of North Korea's National Defense Commission, ahead of the closing ceremony of the 17th Incheon Asian Games at the Asiad Main Stadium in Incheon, South Korea, Oct. 04, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A close aide of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reappeared in public three months after rumors of his purging had surfaced, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Friday.

Television visuals from the North Korean state broadcaster suggested that Hwang Pyong-so, who held the rank of Vice Marshal, attended the commemorative events of the 76th anniversary of the birth of the former leader of the country, Kim Jong-il, father of the current leader, in Pyongyang.