A high-level North Korean delegation, including the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, arrived in Seoul on Friday to attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.
The 22-member delegation, led by the President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, Kim Yong-nam, arrived at the Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, in a private plane around mid afternoon and were received by South Korean Unification Minister, Cho Myoung-gyon and other officials.