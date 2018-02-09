A South Korean official welcomes Kim Yo-jong (C), the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, and Kim Yong-nam (R), president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, as they arrive at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Feb. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A high-level North Korean delegation, including the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, arrived in Seoul on Friday to attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

The 22-member delegation, led by the President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, Kim Yong-nam, arrived at the Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, in a private plane around mid afternoon and were received by South Korean Unification Minister, Cho Myoung-gyon and other officials.