US Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speech to US troops at the Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Members of the 140-strong North Korean art troupe board the nations Man Gyong Bong-92 ferry at eastern port of Mukho, Donghae, South Korea, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

An undated picture released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Mar. 12, 2015 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and Kim's younger sister Kim Yo-jong (L) touring a military unit on an island off the North Korean mainland near the sea border with South Korea in the East Sea. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister is set to arrive in South Korea on Friday in a private jet as part of the North's delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics games, the South's Unification Ministry said Thursday.

Pyongyang's high-level delegation, led by the President of the Presidium of the North Korean Parliament, Kim Yong-nam, is expected to arrive at the Incheon International Airport in the afternoon, the Kim Jong-un regime had informed the South Korean ministry.