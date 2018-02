(FILE) President of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea, Kim Yong-nam participates in the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Margarita, Venezuela, Sep. 17, 2016 (reissued Feb. 5, 2018). EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Flower girls watch figure skaters performing during a training session prior to the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games Olympics at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

(FILE) An undated picture released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Mar. 12, 2015 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) and Kim's younger sister Yo-jong (2-L) touring a military unit on an island off the North Korean mainland near the sea border with South Korea in the East Sea (reissued Feb. 7, 2018). EPA-EFE/KCNA SOUTH KOREA OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The sister of North Korea's leader is set to go to South Korea with the high-level delegation visiting the South between Feb. 9 and 11, to witness the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the Unification Ministry told EFE.

Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong, will accompany the President of the Presidium of the North Korean Parliament, Kim Yong-nam, head of the North Korean delegation and highest ranking official to ever visit the neighboring country.