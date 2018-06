A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) inspecting an honor guard after arriving in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jun 13, 2018 (issued Jun 14, 2018). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during their meeting in Dalian, China, May 8, 2018 (issued May 9, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea's leader has sent birthday greetings to the Chinese president for the first time in five years, state media reported Saturday, following a thaw in relations between the two countries.

Kim Jong-un sent a letter and flowers to Xi Jinping on his 65th birthday on Friday, according to North Korean state television KCTV, for the first time since Xi took office in 2013.