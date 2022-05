A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean soldiers gathering to pledge to complete their mission to supply medicine to pharmacies amid the nation's anti-epidemic campaign; at the Ministry of National Defense in Pyongyang, North Korea, 16 May 2022 (issued 17 May 2022). EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday criticized the country's negligence in containing the initial coronavirus wave as infections continued to spread nationwide.

State news agency KCNA reported Wednesday that the politburo held a meeting chaired by Kim Jong-un discussing how "top Party officials and state organs have failed to properly handle matters in the current health crisis due to the lack of experience."