A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong Un, leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, react while overseeing the strike drill of military units at an undisclosed location in North Korea, May 9, 2019 (issued May 10, 2019). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows missiles being fired during a strike drill of military units at an undisclosed location in North Korea, May 9, 2019 (issued May 10, 2019). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea's Supreme Leader personally supervised the latest short-range missile launch on May. 9 carried out by Pyongyang, the official KCNA news agency reported Friday.

KCNA confirmed that Kim Jong-un "guided the strike drill of defense units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in the forefront area and on the western front on Thursday" without detailing the type of projectiles used.