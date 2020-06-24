North Korea has decided to suspend plans to take military action along the inter-Korean border during a meeting of the military leadership of the regime, led by Kim Jong-un, Pyongyang's media reported Wednesday.

With this decision, taken at a preliminary meeting of the Central Military Commission of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, Pyongyang is backing down from the threats it made last week to re-deploy troops at the demilitarized border between the two Koreas and "resume all kinds of regular military exercises in the areas close to the boundary." EFE-EPA