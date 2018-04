A photo shows the Peace House located on the southern side of the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom, north of Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A handout photo made available by the South Korean President's Office shows South Korea President Moon Jae-in (L) taking a walk with his chief of staff Im Jong-seok (R) and chief policy advisor Jang Ha-sung (C) after lunch inside the compound of the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENT'S OFFICE / HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea held under the guidance of Kim Jong-un, chairman of the WPK and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 20, 2018 (issued Apr. 21, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The North Korean leader will cross the border on foot to attend the historic leader summit with South Korea on Friday, Seoul's Presidential office said Thursday.

Kim Jong-un will meet with South Korean president Moon Jae-in at 9.30 am local time (0.30 GMT), after which both leaders will be escorted by honor guards towards Peace House, the summit venue on the southern side of the border.