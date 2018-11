South Korean President Moon Jae-in (back) speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 01 November 2018. President Moon spoke for parliamentary cooperation in passing an expansionary government budget for next year designed to help tide South Korea over the deepening difficulties facing its economy and also call for bipartisan support for the peace process with North Korea. EPA-EFE/CHUNG SUNG-JUN / POOL

The sun rises while South Korean Marines patrol Yeonpyeong Island, located near the inter-Korean western sea border, South Korea, 01 November 2018. The Koreas' military agreement signed in September, which prohibits hostile activities on ground, sea and air in buffer zones, took effect the same day. Yeonpyeong Island was the target of North Korea's shelling attack in 2010, while waters off the island were the site of two naval clashes between the Koreas. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, 01 November 2018. President Moon spoke for parliamentary cooperation in passing an expansionary government budget for next year designed to help tide South Korea over the deepening difficulties facing its economy and also call for bipartisan support for the peace process with North Korea. EPA-EFE/CHUNG SUNG-JUN / POOL

The South Korean President said in a speech before the National Assembly on Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un will soon visit Seoul for another inter Korean summit.

During the September summit in Pyongyang, it was agreed that Kim would visit Seoul before the end of the year, making him the first North Korean leader to set foot on southern soil.