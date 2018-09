A South Korean watches a television screen displaying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju welcoming South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, 18 September 2018. The third Inter-Korean summit takes place from 18 to 20 September in Pyongyang between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

South Koreans watch a television screen displaying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju welcoming South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, 18 September 2018. The third Inter-Korean summit takes place from 18 to 20 September in Pyongyang between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

South Koreans watch a television screen displaying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju welcoming South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, 18 September 2018. The third Inter-Korean summit takes place from 18 to 20 September in Pyongyang between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

The North Korean leader on Tuesday received the president of South Korea at Sunan Airport in Pyongyang, where they will hold a three-day summit in an attempt to unlock the stalled denuclearization dialogue with the United States.

Accompanied by his wife Ri Sol-ju, Kim Jong-un walked from Terminal 1 of the airport onto the tarmac to personally welcome Moon Jae-in at the foot of the stairs of the presidential Boeing 747.