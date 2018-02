A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un delivering a speech in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 21, 2017 (issued Sep. 22, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated picture made available by the KCNA news agency on Feb. 4, 2018 shows the trial run of new-type trolley bus is conducted in the presence of Kim Jong-un (L), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and supreme commander of the Korean People's Army. EPA-EFE/KCNA

North Korea's supreme leader took a midnight ride through the streets of Pyongyang on one of the city's new trolley buses, state news agency KCNA reported Sunday.

Kim Jong-un, who was accompanied by wife Ri Sol-ju and senior officials from the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, reportedly praised the homegrown electric bus as comfortable and reliable.