A file picture released by the Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the ruling North Korean Workers Party, on Sep 8, 2015 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (3-R) posing for a photo with a Cuban delegation led by Miguel Diaz-Canel (3-L), then a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and first vice-president of the Council of State, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 7, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/RODONG SINMUN BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- SOUTH KOREA OUT

Kim meets with Diaz-Canel for the second time in Pyongyang before China visit

North Korea's leader met for the second time on Monday with the Cuban president as part of his Pyongyang visit ahead of his departure Tuesday to China.

Kim Jong-un received Miguel Diaz-Canel at the office building of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, according to the state news agency KCNA on Tuesday.