North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) between the military demarcation line (MDL), at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS

The leaders of North and South Korea discussed Pyongyang's denuclearization and finalized a joint statement during the first meeting of their historic bilateral summit on Friday.

During the morning session, which lasted over an hour and a half, Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in talked about denuclearization and establishing peace on the peninsula, as well as improving bilateral relations, South Korean presidential spokesperson Yoon Young-chan said.