South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) clap after planting a commemorative tree at the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

The North Korean leader and South Korean President Friday participated in a symbolic tree planting ceremony as part of the framework of the historic summit held on the border between the two countries.

Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in planted and watered a pine tree (seen as a national tree in both countries) and unveiled a commemorative plaque bearing the signatures of the two leaders with a line reading "Plant peace and prosperity."